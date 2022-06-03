ñol

Wildpack Beverage COO Chuck Zadlo Resigns

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 3, 2022 11:39 AM | 28 seconds read

Wildpack Beverage Inc. CANS WLDPF Chief Operating Officer Chuck Zadlo has resigned from the company effective June 2, 2022.

Wildpack will not seek to fill the position; instead, reporting will be streamlined directly from key operational personnel to the CEO.

The company believes shortening the communication feedback loop will drive quicker action.

Price Action: CANS shares are trading higher by 6.25% at C$0.17 on TSXV on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaNewsPenny StocksManagement