Wildpack Beverage COO Chuck Zadlo Resigns

Wildpack Beverage Inc. CANS WLDPF Chief Operating Officer Chuck Zadlo has resigned from the company effective June 2, 2022.
Wildpack will not seek to fill the position; instead, reporting will be streamlined directly from key operational personnel to the CEO.
The company believes shortening the communication feedback loop will drive quicker action.
Price Action: CANS shares are trading higher by 6.25% at C$0.17 on TSXV on the last check Friday.
Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CanadaNewsPenny StocksManagement