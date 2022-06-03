Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

- US jobs report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 325,000 increase is expected for nonfarm payroll growth in May compared with 428,000 April. Analysts expect unemployment rate declining to 3.5% in May from 3.6% in April.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for May will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM services index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services has been holding in the high 50s level this year, with analysts expecting some moderation to 56.3 for May from 57.1 in April.
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
