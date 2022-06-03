Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

US jobs report for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. A 325,000 increase is expected for nonfarm payroll growth in May compared with 428,000 April. Analysts expect unemployment rate declining to 3.5% in May from 3.6% in April.

US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for May will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.

The ISM services index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services has been holding in the high 50s level this year, with analysts expecting some moderation to 56.3 for May from 57.1 in April.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

