Why Elon Musk Is Pushing Back Tesla AI Day To September

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has pushed back the date for the company's second AI Day event by over a month to accommodate the likely working prototype of a human bot he had revealed last year.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur said on Thursday that Tesla's AI Day will now be held on Sept. 30 instead of Aug. 19 as “we may have an Optimus prototype working by then.”

“Tesla AI Day will be epic,” Musk tweeted in the same thread.

Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 3, 2022

Optimus Bot Update: The world’s richest man during Tesla's first AI Day last year unveiled the 'Tesla bot', a humanoid robot that would be made using the EV maker's self-driving AI. Musk had then said Tesla aims to develop a prototype for the robot sometime in 2022.

Tesla is scheduled to hold its annual shareholder meeting on Aug. 4 in Austin, Texas at its headquarters, and is expected to announce a stock split.

