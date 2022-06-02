JX Luxventure Inks Consulting Agreemnt For Metaverse

by

JX Luxventure Ltd LLL subsidiary JX Hainan has entered into a technology consulting agreement with Tianjin City Wei Ka Technology Co Ltd. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, JX Hainan will provide technology consulting services to Tianjin Wei Ka for entering Metaverse.

The company will provide a solution for an NFT-based virtual human host to be used on live stream platforms.

“I am confident that under the leadership of our CTO, who is an expert in artificial intelligence, Internet of All Things, and Blockchain, we can deliver world class technology consulting services not only to Tianjin Wei Ka, but other companies seek to enter Metaverse,” said CEO Sun Lei.

Price Action: LLL shares are trading lower by 3.27% at $1.48 on the last check Thursday.

