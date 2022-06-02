ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 2, 2022 10:23 AM | 1 min read

Meta Platforms Inc FB shares are trading higher Thursday morning, bouncing back after the stock turned sharply lower Wednesday following the resignation of the company's COO Sheryl Sandberg.

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg said in a Facebook post.

Sandberg will continue to serve as a member of Meta's board. Meta's chief growth officer Javier Olivan is set to take over as COO following Sandberg's departure.

Related Link: Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg Is Leaving The Company After 14 Years: What Investors Need To Know

Following the announcement, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Meta with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $230 to $220.

FB Price Action: Meta shares have traded between $169 and $384.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.93% at $192.24 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsMoversTrading Ideas