What's Going On With Meta Platforms Stock?

Meta Platforms Inc FB shares are trading higher Thursday morning, bouncing back after the stock turned sharply lower Wednesday following the resignation of the company's COO Sheryl Sandberg.

"When I took this job in 2008, I hoped I would be in this role for five years. Fourteen years later, it is time for me to write the next chapter of my life," Sandberg said in a Facebook post.

Sandberg will continue to serve as a member of Meta's board. Meta's chief growth officer Javier Olivan is set to take over as COO following Sandberg's departure.

Following the announcement, Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained Meta with a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $230 to $220.

FB Price Action: Meta shares have traded between $169 and $384.33 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 1.93% at $192.24 at press time, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: geralt from Pixabay.