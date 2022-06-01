Vulcan Minerals Acquires Claims At Red Cross Lake Project

Vulcan Minerals Inc. VUL VULMF has purchased a 100% interest in twenty mineral claims from a prospector at Red Cross Lake in central Newfoundland.

These claims are adjacent to Vulcan's existing Red Cross Lake property.

The claims are being purchased for C$10,000 in cash and 100,000 common shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The vendor retains a 1% net smelter returns royalty over which the company has complete buyback rights.

The Red Cross Lake property encompasses a trans-tensional zone within a flexure on the Valentine Lake fault, which has a mafic/ultramafic intrusion.

Price Action: VUL shares are trading lower by 3.23% at C$0.30 on TSXV and VULMF higher by 0.36% at $0.25 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company