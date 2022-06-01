ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Vulcan Minerals Acquires Claims At Red Cross Lake Project

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 2:59 PM | 1 min read

Vulcan Minerals Inc. VUL VULMF has purchased a 100% interest in twenty mineral claims from a prospector at Red Cross Lake in central Newfoundland.

These claims are adjacent to Vulcan's existing Red Cross Lake property.

The claims are being purchased for C$10,000 in cash and 100,000 common shares, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

The vendor retains a 1% net smelter returns royalty over which the company has complete buyback rights.

The Red Cross Lake property encompasses a trans-tensional zone within a flexure on the Valentine Lake fault, which has a mafic/ultramafic intrusion.

Price Action: VUL shares are trading lower by 3.23% at C$0.30 on TSXV and VULMF higher by 0.36% at $0.25 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CanadaM&ANewsPenny Stocks