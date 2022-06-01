Why Spark Networks Shares Are Jumping Today

by

Spark Networks SE LOV said it has started weighing strategic alternatives.

said it has started weighing strategic alternatives. Spark looks to consider a wide range of options, including a potential sale, merger, or other strategic transaction and operating as a public, independent company.

CEO Eric Eichmann said, "Following approaches by a number of parties interested in a potential transaction, we believe now is an opportune time to explore a range of potential strategic alternatives."

Spark's first-quarter FY22 revenue of $52.4 million missed the consensus of $54.5 million.

Spark saw FY22 revenue growth of mid-to-high-single digit.

Price Action: LOV shares traded higher by 25.60% at $2.65 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.