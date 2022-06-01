ñol

Why Spark Networks Shares Are Jumping Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
  • Spark Networks SE LOV said it has started weighing strategic alternatives. 
  • Spark looks to consider a wide range of options, including a potential sale, merger, or other strategic transaction and operating as a public, independent company.
  • CEO Eric Eichmann said, "Following approaches by a number of parties interested in a potential transaction, we believe now is an opportune time to explore a range of potential strategic alternatives."
  • Spark's first-quarter FY22 revenue of $52.4 million missed the consensus of $54.5 million.
  • Spark saw FY22 revenue growth of mid-to-high-single digit.
  • Price Action: LOV shares traded higher by 25.60% at $2.65 on the last check Wednesday.

