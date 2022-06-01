This French Utility Looks To Use Google's Experimental Tech To Boost Wind Power

- French utility ENGIE SA ENGQF looks to begin using an experimental technology from Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google to boost efficiency and power from wind farms, Bloomberg reports.
- Engie will be the first customer to use Google’s feature, which Google sold via its cloud division.
- In 2019, Google acknowledged working with DeepMind to make artificial intelligence software that could predict wind power output thirty-six hours in advance, helping energy providers schedule inputs into energy grids with more precision.
- Early tests on Google’s data centers improved the value of wind energy by 20%, Google claimed.
- Google may soon offer similar forecasting services for other renewable markets like solar power and storage.
- ENGIE looks to more than double its renewable power generation to 80 gigawatts by 2030, despite a recent surge in solar panels and wind turbine prices.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.29% at $2,287.48 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
