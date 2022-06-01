ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

This French Utility Looks To Use Google's Experimental Tech To Boost Wind Power

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 1, 2022 8:01 AM | 1 min read
  • French utility ENGIE SA ENGQF looks to begin using an experimental technology from Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google to boost efficiency and power from wind farms, Bloomberg reports.
  • Engie will be the first customer to use Google’s feature, which Google sold via its cloud division.
  • In 2019, Google acknowledged working with DeepMind to make artificial intelligence software that could predict wind power output thirty-six hours in advance, helping energy providers schedule inputs into energy grids with more precision. 
  • Early tests on Google’s data centers improved the value of wind energy by 20%, Google claimed.
  • Google may soon offer similar forecasting services for other renewable markets like solar power and storage.
  • ENGIE looks to more than double its renewable power generation to 80 gigawatts by 2030, despite a recent surge in solar panels and wind turbine prices. 
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.29% at $2,287.48 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsTechMedia