Mullen Automotive Skyrockets As Solid-State Polymer Battery Testing Exceeds Expectation

Mullen Automotive Inc MULN has put forth the results of its solid-state polymer battery testing with the Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Indiana.

"The battery has performed exceptionally well, and I'm pleased with the results from BIC in Indiana," said David Michery, CEO and chairman.

Testing results from BIC show the solid-state polymer cell, rated at 300 Ah and 3.7 volts, tested at 343.28 Ah at 4.2 volts, exceeding expectation and is in line with test tolerance from previous EV Grid test results.

The data supports solid-state polymer battery cell technology, when scaled to the vehicle pack level and at a 150-kilowatt hour equivalent, can deliver over 600 miles of range on a full charge for the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.

The company plans to continue to test additional parameters to characterize the overall capabilities and performance.

Price Action: MULN shares are trading higher by 37.5% at $1.33 on the last check Tuesday.

