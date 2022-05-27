WeWork Appoints Andre Fernandez As Finance Chief; Affirms Outlook

by

WeWork Inc WE has appointed Andre J. Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 10, 2022.

has appointed Andre J. Fernandez as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective June 10, 2022. This is the third time the co-working space operator has hired a finance chief since March 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Fernandez recently served as the CFO of Atlanta-based enterprise software company NCR Corp NCR .

. The WSJ report noted that WeWork's current CFO, Benjamin Dunham, will step down after eighteen months in the role.

Benjamin Dunham, will step down after eighteen months in the role. WeWork had earlier reported a 28% revenue increase for Q1 to $765 million.

Outlook : WE reaffirmed its Q2 and FY22 guidance provided on May 12, 2022. WeWork's revenue guidance $800 million - $825 million (consensus $826.4 million) for Q2 and $3.40 billion - $3.50 billion (consensus $3.49 billion) for FY22.

: WE reaffirmed its Q2 and FY22 guidance provided on May 12, 2022. WeWork's revenue guidance $800 million - $825 million (consensus $826.4 million) for Q2 and $3.40 billion - $3.50 billion (consensus $3.49 billion) for FY22. Price Action: WE shares closed higher by 3.09% at $7.00 on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGuidanceManagementMedia