Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $118.0 billion in April after deepening to $127.1 billion in March.

Data on personal income and outlays for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income increasing 0.6% in April with personal consumption expenditures likely to rise 0.7% in April.

Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to increase 2.0% in the first estimate for April.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is likely to end May at the mid-month reading of 59.1.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

