ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 27, 2022 2:11 AM | 1 min read
Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $118.0 billion in April after deepening to $127.1 billion in March.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect personal income increasing 0.6% in April with personal consumption expenditures likely to rise 0.7% in April.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Wholesale inventories are projected to increase 2.0% in the first estimate for April.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is likely to end May at the mid-month reading of 59.1.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Meta And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets