From the Department of When Life Imitates Art: The woman who authored an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband” was convicted of (what else?) murdering her husband.

What Happened: The Associated Press reported that 71-year-old Nancy Crampton Brophy was found guilty by a Portland jury of fatally shooting her husband, Greg Brophy, in June 2018 while he was at his job at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Prosecutors cited surveillance footage of Brophy driving to and from her husband’s place of employment, adding she owned the same make and model of gun used in the murder. Prosecutors also claimed Brophy was burdened by financial difficulties and murdered her spouse in order to access a life insurance policy.

Brophy’s lawyers insisted her monetary problems had already been solved when her husband cashed in his retirement savings. The defense attorneys dismissed the surveillance footage as an irrelevant coincidence because she parked in the area to work on her writing and added police investigators never located the murder weapon.

What Happens Next: Brophy, who was a self-published romance novelist, has been in custody since September 2018. She is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13 and her attorneys said they planned to appeal the verdict.

As for Brophy’s “How to Murder Your Husband,” that 2011 essay provided a how-to guide for transacting an untraceable crime. Although Circuit Judge Christopher Ramras excluded the essay from the trial, a prosecutor dropped references to the essay’s themes without citing its provocative title.