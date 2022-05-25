ñol

StageZero Life Sciences Partners With DiagnoseAtHome To Offer Multi-Cancer Blood Test

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 25, 2022 2:31 PM | 1 min read
StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. SZLS SZLSF has partnered with DiagnoseAtHome, a multichannel health technology company specializing in at-home health and laboratory testing solutions.

What Happened: Through the partnership, StageZero will make its multi-cancer blood test, Aristotle, available to DiagnoseAtHome's patients in Canada and the U.S.

Built on StageZero's proprietary mRNA gene expression technology platform, Aristotle is a next-generation test that simultaneously screens for multiple cancers from a single blood sample.

Why It's Important: DiagnoseAtHome offers accessible at-home health and lab testing solutions, allowing businesses, organizations, and healthcare providers to provide safe, accurate, and discreet lab testing to patients as an alternative to in-person laboratory visits.

Price Action: SZLS shares are trading higher by 22.22% at C$0.11 on TSX on the last check Wednesday.

Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

