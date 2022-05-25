ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Surging Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 25, 2022 12:10 PM | 1 min read
Why Maxar Technologies Stock Is Surging Today

Maxar Technologies Inc MAXR shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded an Electro-Optical Commercial Layer contract by the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office.

The contract will transition the imagery acquisition requirements currently addressed by the EnhancedView Follow-On and its predecessor contracts, which have been held by Maxar for over two decades.

The new deal is made up of a five-year base contract with five additional years of options through 2032.

Maxar also updated its full-year guidance. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $1.805 billion and $1.855 billion versus the estimate of $1.82 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $455 million and $505 million.

Maxar is a provider of comprehensive space solutions and secure, precise, geospatial intelligence.

See Also: Why BlackSky Technology Shares Are Soaring Today

MAXR Price Action: Maxar has traded between $22.92 and $42.59 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 15.9% at $28.38 at press time.

Photo: David Mark from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingNewsContractsMoversTrading Ideas