Electrovaya Names Raj Das Gupta As CEO

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 24, 2022 3:03 PM | 1 min read

Electrovaya Inc. EFL EFLVF has appointed Raj Das Gupta as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the company's Board of Directors

Raj Das Gupta has been on Electrovaya's management team since 2009.

Electrovaya's co-founder, Chairman, and previous CEO, Sankar Das Gupta, will take up the role of Executive Chairman.

Raj Das Gupta received his Doctorate in Materials Engineering from Cambridge University. His research focused on lithium-ion batteries, and he developed a unique patented tin composite anode encased inside a carbon nanotube.

Price Action: EFL shares are trading higher by 1.69% at C$0.60 on TSX, and EFLVF is higher by 2.00% at $0.48 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo Via Company

Posted In: CanadaNewsPenny Stocks