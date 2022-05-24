Why Fisker Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by

Fisker Inc FSR has entered into an at-the-market distribution agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC as the sales agents.

has entered into an at-the-market distribution agreement with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC as the sales agents. Fisker has launched an at-the-market equity program for up to $350 million in aggregate gross proceeds.

an at-the-market equity program for up to $350 million in aggregate gross proceeds. Fisker intends to use the net proceeds from the program to develop the Fisker Personal Electric Automotive Revolution (PEAR) and additional vehicle, retail, and additional technology development and general corporate purposes.

Price Action: FSR shares are trading lower by 15.9% at $9.27 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.