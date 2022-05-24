Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing index slowing to 58.9 from April's 59.2, while services index is expected to decline to 55.3 from 55.6.

Data on new home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales for new homes are seen dropping to an annual rate of 750,000 in April from 763,000 in the previous month.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an unchanged reading of 14 for May.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 12:20 p.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Data on money supply for April will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

