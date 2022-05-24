Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for May is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect manufacturing index slowing to 58.9 from April's 59.2, while services index is expected to decline to 55.3 from 55.6.
- Data on new home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sales for new homes are seen dropping to an annual rate of 750,000 in April from 763,000 in the previous month.
- The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect an unchanged reading of 14 for May.
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at 12:20 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for April will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
