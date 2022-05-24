QQQ
Dogecoin Daily: Price Slumps Again, Declining Trader Sentiment And More

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 24, 2022 6:55 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin fell with other major coins early Tuesday morning
  • The fall in DOGE came among declining sentiment among Bitcoin investors
  • Dogecoin core developer gives an update on DOGE-ETH bridge

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 3.2% lower at $0.08 over 24 hours leading up to early Tuesday morning.

DOGE traded lower in tandem with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap slipped 3.4% to $1.3 trillion at press time.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -3.2%
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.9%
24-hour against Ethereum 0.5%
7-day -7.1%
30-day -37.8%

YTD performance

 -51.6%

The DOGE Factors

  • DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter at press time. The three most mentioned coins were Bitcoin, Solana and Terra, according to Cointrendz data.
  • The 24-hour trading volume for DOGE spiked 35.8% to $517.92 million, according to CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data showed that $1.89 million in DOGE was liquidated as the meme cryptocurrency's price tumbled.

Sentiment Touches ‘Rock Bottom’

Cryptocurrencies traded lower amid declining sentiment among apex cryptocurrency investors, according to Santiment. However, this could present opportunities for patient investors as weak hands let go of their holdings.

Core Developer On DOGE-ETH Bridge

Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin said he had a meeting with Blue Pepper who are working on the DOGE-Ethereum bridge. Lumin said he hopes it will result in collaboration and co-support of the project with the Dogecoin Foundation and involve the developers working on the meme coin.

Dogecoin On The Web

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao was 'schooled' by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus on Monday. The latter corrected Zhao’s understanding of the “acronym” HODL.

Posted In: dogecoinMeme CoinsCryptocurrencyNewsMarkets