Floodwaters Ravage Bangladesh And India: At Least 60 Killed

Massive flooding in Bangladesh and India has resulted in the deaths of more than 60 people.

What Happened: Local officials say heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding and landslides, leaving more than 150 roads in the region completely underwater and thousands of people stranded without food and clean drinking water.

In India, there are at least 700,000 people who have been impacted by the flooding, with villages in the northeastern Indian state of Assam now submerged.

There are also millions grappling with high water in Bangladesh. Officials say the Sylhet region is experiencing the most severe flooding the country has seen in many years, as two million residents have been affected.

Nearly 600 schools and colleges have been indefinitely closed in Bangladesh, as the government uses the facilities as shelters.

Government officials in Bangladesh also report that 3,000 hectares of rice paddy fields have been lost to the flooding, which will impact thousands of farmers.

Also Read: Why Is India Banning Wheat Exports?

The region has been particularly impacted by climate change due to the increasingly warm water of the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology says rising temperatures of seawater have led to “a significant increase in rainfall.”

Photo: Courtesy of Water Alternatives Photos on Flickr