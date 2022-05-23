Capstone Distributor Secures Six Orders For C65 Microturbines

by

Cal Microturbine, Capstone Green Energy Corp's CGRN exclusive distributor for California, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, has secured six orders for C65 microturbines throughout the state of California. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 16 C65 units will be installed for customers in the agriculture, oil and gas, and hospitality industries.

The systems are expected to be commissioned in early 2023. The microturbines will be fueled by natural gas but can run on a 30% hydrogen blend when customers have access to such fuel blends in the future.

Price Action: CGRN shares traded higher by 5.58% at $2.84 on Monday's last check.

