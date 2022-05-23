Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to slow to 0.13 in April from 0.44 in March.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

