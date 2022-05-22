Biden Says Monkeypox Could Be 'Consequential,' Something 'Everybody Should Be Concerned About'

As a growing number of monkeypox cases are being reported in the U.S. and Europe, President Joe Biden on Sunday said that the outbreak should concern "everybody."

What Happened: The president made the remarks to reporters in South Korea before boarding Air Force One en route to Japan. He said scientists are studying the disease to determine the best course of action, "we’re working on it, hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, may be available for it."

Biden added that if monkeypox continues to spread, the impact would be "consequential."

Once onboard Airforce One, Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, told reporters the U.S. has a “vaccine that is relevant to treating monkeypox.” Although, the CDC has indicated that no proven, safe treatment exists for a monkeypox virus infection.

Sullivan confirmed that Biden is being briefed on the latest developments regrading the spread of the disease. He said the president is regularly updated on “what the current state of play looks like and, as we learn about cases both in the United States and elsewhere, making sure that he’s tracking the picture.”

Worldwide Cases: The virus received its name after first being identified in monkeys, and has rarely been transmitted outside of Africa. The current outbreak involves 92 confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide, with 28 suspected cases now being monitored, according to the World Health Organization.

There have only been two confirmed cases in the U.S., one in a man in Massachusetts, and another case in New York City. Monkeypox cases have also been reported in the U.K., Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, France, Germany, Belgium, Canada, and Australia.

Photo: Created with images from jlhervàs and Vaccines at Sanofi on Flickr