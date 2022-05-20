CI Financial' April Assets Under Management Slide 1.8% Sequentially

CI Financial Corp. CIX CIXX reported total preliminary assets of C$354.6 billion as of April 30, 2022, down 1.8% from C$361.0 billion as of March end.

The reported total assets consisted of assets under management of C$128.4 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of C$77.5 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of C$148.7 billion.

The company completed the acquisitions of Corient Capital Partners, LLC of Newport Beach, California, Northwood Family Office Ltd. of Toronto, and Galapagos Partners, LP of Houston in April.

The average monthly AUM declined 1.8% from March.

Price Action: CIX shares are trading higher by 0.034% at C$14.68 on TSX, and CIXX lower by 1.56% at $11.39 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company