XpressSpa Boosts Stock Buyback Plan

by

XpressSpa Group Inc XSPA Board of Directors has authorized a 10 million share increase to its existing stock repurchase program.

Board of Directors has authorized a 10 million share increase to its existing stock repurchase program. The board had extended the share buyback program through September 15, 2023.

through September 15, 2023. XSPA had 3.2 million shares remaining in the original stock repurchase program, announced in August 2021 for 15 million shares. The company had repurchased 11.8 million shares through March 31, 2022, for $18.9 million.

XpressSpa held $83 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: XSPA shares are trading lower by 2.52% at $0.74 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.