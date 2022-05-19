Ulta Beauty Unveils New Retail Media Network - Read How It Helps Brand Partners

- Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA has launched its retail media network, UB Media, to offer brands addressable advertising leveraging its Ultamate Rewards members.
- The capability is expected to deliver a digital strategy for brand partners to personalize consumer engagement and drive growth.
- "UB Media harnesses the power of our unmatched, first-party data from our 37 million loyal members to transform the way our brand partners can connect with beauty lovers," said vice president UB Media Brent Rosso.
- Ulta Beauty said it enriched its portfolio of ad products and channels to bring UB Media to life.
- Price Action: ULTA shares are trading higher by 1.60% at $356.05 on the last check Thursday.
