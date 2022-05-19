QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Ulta Beauty Unveils New Retail Media Network - Read How It Helps Brand Partners

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 3:10 PM | 1 min read
  • Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA has launched its retail media networkUB Media, to offer brands addressable advertising leveraging its Ultamate Rewards members.
  • The capability is expected to deliver a digital strategy for brand partners to personalize consumer engagement and drive growth.
  • "UB Media harnesses the power of our unmatched, first-party data from our 37 million loyal members to transform the way our brand partners can connect with beauty lovers," said vice president UB Media Brent Rosso.
  • Ulta Beauty said it enriched its portfolio of ad products and channels to bring UB Media to life.
  • Price Action: ULTA shares are trading higher by 1.60% at $356.05 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNews