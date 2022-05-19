Helbiz Expands e-Scooter Offering To Australia

by

Helbiz Inc HLBZ has expanded its e-scooter offerings to the Asia Pacific region through a strategic trial with alloggio , a short-term rental accommodations operator in Australia.

The arrangement will initially cater to get around popular tourism destinations initially in Queensland, Australia, with plans for expansion into other tourism hotspots across the eastern coast of Australia.

Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 6.54% at $1.14 on the last check Thursday.

