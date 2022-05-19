Helbiz Expands e-Scooter Offering To Australia

- Helbiz Inc HLBZ has expanded its e-scooter offerings to the Asia Pacific region through a strategic trial with alloggio, a short-term rental accommodations operator in Australia.
- The program will begin in June, deploying at least 100 e-scooters to alloggio guests and staff.
- The arrangement will initially cater to get around popular tourism destinations initially in Queensland, Australia, with plans for expansion into other tourism hotspots across the eastern coast of Australia.
- Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 6.54% at $1.14 on the last check Thursday.
