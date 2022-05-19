QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Helbiz Expands e-Scooter Offering To Australia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 1:28 PM | 1 min read
  • Helbiz Inc HLBZ has expanded its e-scooter offerings to the Asia Pacific region through a strategic trial with alloggio, a short-term rental accommodations operator in Australia.
  • The program will begin in June, deploying at least 100 e-scooters to alloggio guests and staff.
  • The arrangement will initially cater to get around popular tourism destinations initially in Queensland, Australia, with plans for expansion into other tourism hotspots across the eastern coast of Australia.
  • Price Action: HLBZ shares are trading higher by 6.54% at $1.14 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny Stocks