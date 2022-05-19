QQQ
Conn's Expands In Florida With New Location In Kissimmee

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 19, 2022 12:26 PM | 1 min read
  • Conn’s Inc CONN has opened a new HomePlus retail location in Kissimmee, Florida.
  • The new space will be the thirteenth new location in Florida within the last eighteen months.
  • The new 40,000 square foot retail location in the Vine Street Plaza at 105 West Vine Street in Kissimmee offers exclusive store promotions through July.
  • CONN has scheduled a grand opening celebration for Saturday, May 21, 2022, featuring free giveaways and special promotions for guests.
  • Conn's HomePlus is based in The Woodlands, Texas, and has over 150 locations across 15 states.
  • Price Action: CONN shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $13.02 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

