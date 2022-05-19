Conn's Expands In Florida With New Location In Kissimmee

- Conn’s Inc CONN has opened a new HomePlus retail location in Kissimmee, Florida.
- The new space will be the thirteenth new location in Florida within the last eighteen months.
- The new 40,000 square foot retail location in the Vine Street Plaza at 105 West Vine Street in Kissimmee offers exclusive store promotions through July.
- CONN has scheduled a grand opening celebration for Saturday, May 21, 2022, featuring free giveaways and special promotions for guests.
- Conn's HomePlus is based in The Woodlands, Texas, and has over 150 locations across 15 states.
- Price Action: CONN shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $13.02 on the last check Thursday.
