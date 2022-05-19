QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 19, 2022 2:36 AM | 1 min read
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 197,000 for the May 14 week from 203,000 in the previous week.
  • The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to drop to 16.1 in May from April’s reading of 17.6.
  • Data on existing home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Resales are projected to decline to a 5.650 million annualized rate in April from 5.770 million in March.
  • Data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The index of leading economic indicators for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI is expected to increase 0.1% in April following a 0.3% gain in the previous month.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Zoom Video And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets