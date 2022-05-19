Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 197,000 for the May 14 week from 203,000 in the previous week.

The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to drop to 16.1 in May from April’s reading of 17.6.

Data on existing home sales for April will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Resales are projected to decline to a 5.650 million annualized rate in April from 5.770 million in March.

Data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The index of leading economic indicators for April is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The LEI is expected to increase 0.1% in April following a 0.3% gain in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

