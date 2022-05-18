Latest Offering Provides Access To Securitized Wine Futures For $30 Per Share

The allternative investment platform Vint has released its first “Vint En Primeur” offering, which is 50 cases (600 bottles) of the 2021 Joy Fantastic Syrah from Santa Barbara. These wines are currently maturing in barrel and will be bottled and released in 2023. This is an extremely limited offering with only 800 shares available.

Shares available: 800

Price per share: $30

Available: May 20, 2022

En Primeur: Also known as wine futures, en primeur is a system that provides wine producers with needed capital while giving investors an opportunity to access coveted wines at an early entry point before they hit the market and are able to begin appreciating in value.

Vint was able to secure the 50 cases of the 2021 Joy Fantastic Syrah at a 20% discount to the retail price, providing immediate upside potential for investors. This wine is a top-tier wine grown in the cool Sta. Rita Hills of western Santa Barbara County. Wine Enthusiast just scored the 2020 release of this wine 97pts.

Santa Barbara is one of the most unique wine growing regions in the United States and was named Wine Enthusiast’s 2021 Wine Region of the Year. This award is given to the top wine region globally based on criteria including wine quality, sustainability, viticultural and hospitality points.

Strength of the Wine Market: As of April 29, 2022, the Liv-Ex 1000 Fine Wine Index was up 8.6% in 2022, compared to the S&P 500, which was down 13.76% during the same period.

For the past 12 months, the Liv-Ex 1000 has gained 24.59%, compared to the S&P 500 being down 1.27%.

Wine as an Investment: While investing in wine may be a new concept for many investors, it has been a popular investment among institutional investors and the ultra-wealthy for decades.

The concept is simple — the demand for highly coveted wines increases among connoisseurs as the wine approaches its optimum drinking age, and the supply becomes more limited as bottles are consumed. Since nobody can ever produce a bottle of 2021 Joy Fantastic Syrah again, the limited supply of existing bottles is expected to appreciate in value as they become increasingly more difficult to obtain.

About Vint: Vint is securitizing the wine & spirits industry. The company received SEC qualification in 2021, becoming the first fully transparent, efficient platform for wine & spirits investing.

It would be extremely difficult for the average investor to know which wines are going to be most likely to increase in value and even more difficult to gain access to a collection of that wine early on.

Vint has the buying power, industry connections and knowledge necessary to gain access to the most sought-after wines on the market at attractive prices before they reach peak value. The company also makes it possible for individual investors to gain access to these wines with a much smaller minimum investment than seeking these bottles out on their own.

Investors can gain access to the first “Vint En Primeur” offering as well as future offerings by signing up on the Vint platform.

Photo: Courtesy of Vint