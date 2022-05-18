QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session: Here's Why

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 18, 2022 5:24 PM | 1 min read

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, and the news that possibly impacted those stocks, according to Benzinga Pro.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc DPSI: The stock halted for upside volatility five times during Wednesday’s session, settling 77.68% higher after the company reported its quarterly earnings report, beating top- and bottom-line forecasts.

Otr Acquisition Units OTRAU: The SPAC halted for upside volatility three times during Wednesday’s session as the company filed a form 8k with the SEC regarding a high number of investors who are opting for redemption.

Bright Green Ord Shs BGXX: The cannabis cultivator’s stock halted 21 times during Wednesday’s session, settling 117.43% higher after its direct listing on the NASDAQ on Tuesday.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc VIGL: At 9:33 a.m., halted for upside volatility, but ultimately settled 17.09% lower on the session after it was confirmed on Monday that Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock.

Visionary Education Tchngy Hldng Grp Inc VEDU: Halted three times for downside volatility, shedding more than 80% of the value of the shares. The stock had its IPO on Tuesday.

Endo International PLC ENDP At 12:39 P.M, halted for downside volatility after Endo initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Photo: Bjoern Wylezich via Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: AJ ListslisticleNewsPenny StocksShort IdeasTrading IdeasGeneral