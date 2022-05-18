6 Stocks Halted In Wednesday's Session: Here's Why

A circuit breaker is an automatic, temporary trading halt on certain securities when the underlying stock is experiencing times of high volatility. It is a measure put in place to help restore and bring order to the markets.

Here are the stocks halted on a circuit breaker today, and the news that possibly impacted those stocks, according to Benzinga Pro.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc DPSI: The stock halted for upside volatility five times during Wednesday’s session, settling 77.68% higher after the company reported its quarterly earnings report, beating top- and bottom-line forecasts.

Otr Acquisition Units OTRAU: The SPAC halted for upside volatility three times during Wednesday’s session as the company filed a form 8k with the SEC regarding a high number of investors who are opting for redemption.

Bright Green Ord Shs BGXX: The cannabis cultivator’s stock halted 21 times during Wednesday’s session, settling 117.43% higher after its direct listing on the NASDAQ on Tuesday.

Vigil Neuroscience Inc VIGL: At 9:33 a.m., halted for upside volatility, but ultimately settled 17.09% lower on the session after it was confirmed on Monday that Director Clay Thorp acquired 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock.

Visionary Education Tchngy Hldng Grp Inc VEDU: Halted three times for downside volatility, shedding more than 80% of the value of the shares. The stock had its IPO on Tuesday.

Endo International PLC ENDP At 12:39 P.M, halted for downside volatility after Endo initiated negotiations with its lenders and senior bondholders regarding a possible reorganization of more than $8 billion of its debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Photo: Bjoern Wylezich via Shutterstock