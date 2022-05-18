Franchise Group Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program

- Franchise Group Inc FRG Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its shares over the next three years.
- The actual timing, number, and value of shares, if any, repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion.
- The company held cash and equivalents of $149.6 million as of March 26, 2022.
- Price Action: FRG shares are trading lower by 2.77% at $39.38 on the last check Wednesday.
