Franchise Group Adopts $500M Stock Buyback Program

Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program of up to $500 million of its shares over the next three years. The actual timing, number, and value of shares, if any, repurchased under the program will be determined by management at its discretion.

The company held cash and equivalents of $149.6 million as of March 26, 2022.

Price Action: FRG shares are trading lower by 2.77% at $39.38 on the last check Wednesday.

