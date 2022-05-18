QQQ
Lucid Sets Stage For First Overseas Manufacturing Facility With Partners In Saudi Arabia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 18, 2022 12:49 PM | 1 min read
  • Lucid Group Inc LCID has set the stage for constructing AMP-2, a production factory in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 155,000 electric vehicles. 
  • The agreement is estimated to provide financing and incentives to Lucid up to $3.4 billion in aggregate over the next fifteen years to build and operate a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.
  • At AMP-2, Lucid plans to initially re-assemble Lucid Air vehicle kits that are pre-manufactured at its U.S. AMP-1 facility in Casa Grande, Arizona.
  • Lucid noted vehicles will be initially slated for the Saudi Arabian market, with plans to export finished vehicles to other global markets.
  • The government of Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to purchase up to 100,000 Lucid electric vehicles over a ten-year period.
  • Price Action: LCID shares are trading lower by 1.29% at $17.62 on the last check Wednesday.

