QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's Why Borqs Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 18, 2022 2:04 PM | 1 min read
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc's BRQS solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy LLC collaborated with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), the Newswires reports.
  • The partners have also won a contract to supply solar plus energy storage systems to Kunia Village's affordable housing community on the island of Oahu. 
  • The contract is a milestone in the company's strategy in transforming into the renewable energy industry, specifically serving the Multi-Unit Residential Buildings (MURB) market.
  • Kunia Village includes 135 housing units, a church, an administration building, a former store, and a gymnasium where the residents can reduce their electricity bills by enrolling in the usage of the electricity generated by the project under a leasing arrangement set up by HHE and HGIA.
  • Price Action: BRQS shares traded higher by 12.60% at $0.20 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingNewsPenny StocksMoversTechMediaTrading Ideas