Here's Why Borqs Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Borqs Technologies, Inc's BRQS solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy LLC collaborated with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), the Newswires reports.

solar plus energy storage systems subsidiary Holu Hou Energy LLC collaborated with a State Agency, the Hawaii Green Energy Infrastructure Authority (HGIA), the Newswires reports. The partners have also won a contract to supply solar plus energy storage systems to Kunia Village's affordable housing community on the island of Oahu.

The contract is a milestone in the company's strategy in transforming into the renewable energy industry, specifically serving the Multi-Unit Residential Buildings (MURB) market.

Kunia Village includes 135 housing units, a church, an administration building, a former store, and a gymnasium where the residents can reduce their electricity bills by enrolling in the usage of the electricity generated by the project under a leasing arrangement set up by HHE and HGIA.

Price Action: BRQS shares traded higher by 12.60% at $0.20 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.