Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 3:41 AM | 1 min read
  • The Empire State manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index fell sharply in March to negative 11.8, but then surged to 24.6 in April. Analysts are now expecting a reading of 15.0 for May.
  • New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury International Capital report for March will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.

