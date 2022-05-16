Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

- The Empire State manufacturing index for May is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Empire State index fell sharply in March to negative 11.8, but then surged to 24.6 in April. Analysts are now expecting a reading of 15.0 for May.
- New York Fed President John Williams is set to speak at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury International Capital report for March will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
