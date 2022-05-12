QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 2:40 AM | 1 min read
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 190,000 for the May 7 week from 200,000 in the previous week.
  • The Producer Price Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After surging past estimates in March, analysts expect producer prices slowing in April to 0.5% increase compared to 1.4% in March.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Check out this: Apple And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Economic DataNewsEconomicsPre-Market OutlookMarkets