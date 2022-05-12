- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 190,000 for the May 7 week from 200,000 in the previous week.
- The Producer Price Index for April is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. After surging past estimates in March, analysts expect producer prices slowing in April to 0.5% increase compared to 1.4% in March.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 30-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 4:00 p.m. ET.
