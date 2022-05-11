QQQ
Beazer Homes Adopts New Stock Buyback Program

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 11, 2022 2:56 PM | 1 min read
  • Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common shares.
  • The new authorization replaces a prior share repurchase authorization under which $12 million was remaining.
  • The company also reiterated its expectation to achieve a Net Debt to Net Capitalization ratio below 50% and its commitment to bring total debt below $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022.
  • Beazer held $197.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Price Action: BZH shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $14.49 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsNewsBuybacksSmall Cap