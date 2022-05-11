Beazer Homes Adopts New Stock Buyback Program

by

Beazer Homes USA Inc BZH Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common shares.

Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program for up to $50 million of its common shares. The new authorization replaces a prior share repurchase authorization under which $12 million was remaining.

The company also reiterated its expectation to achieve a Net Debt to Net Capitalization ratio below 50% and its commitment to bring total debt below $1 billion by the end of fiscal 2022.

Beazer held $197.3 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: BZH shares are trading higher by 0.69% at $14.49 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.