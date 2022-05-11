Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

by

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc FB and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program.

AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units.

Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called OpenRan, Reuters reports.

OpenRan makes it possible for cellular network operators to mix and match hardware and software for building base stations instead of buying all of it from one equipment maker.

OpenRan offers operators more flexibility and makes equipment pricing more competitive, said an AMD executive.

"They have a very aggressive target for the cost because Meta is also trying to cover the uncovered regions and the underdeveloped countries. So they want to make sure there are more and more people connected," added the executive.

Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 2.89% at $91.29 on the last check Wednesday.

