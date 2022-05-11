QQQ
Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
May 11, 2022 4:26 AM | 1 min read
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for April will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices are projected to increase a modest 0.2% on the month in April compared to March's 1.2% growth.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget statement for April will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET. Analysts expect a $200 billion surplus in April compared with a year-ago deficit of $225.6 billion.

