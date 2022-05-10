QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Is Tesla Buying A Lithium Mining Company? What Elon Musk Has To Say

by Rachit Vats, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 10, 2022 10:07 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday it is quite possible the electric vehicle maker could buy a mining company to fuel its needs for lithium and other raw materials that go into making rechargeable batteries.

What Happened: The billionaire entrepreneur, who was speaking remotely at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference, said Tesla could go a step further and buy a mining company as a strategic move.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stock

“It's not out of the question…doing mining or refining, there are possibilities,” Musk said.

“We will address whatever limitations are in accelerating the world’s transition to sustainable energy.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s reiteration comes a month after he said Tesla could directly mine and refine lithium at scale, unless costs improve. 

See Also: Tesla Getting Into Lithium Mining Is True 'Vertical Integration,' Says Gene Munster

Tesla has been signing numerous deals to lock its long-term deals for lithium, nickel, and other key raw materials.

Demand for lithium and nickel is expected to rocket further from recent highs as global economies and companies switch to EVs. 

Price Action: Tesla closed 1.6% higher at $800 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: electric vehiclesElon MuskEVslithiumNewsCommoditiesMarketsTech