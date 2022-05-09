Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 8:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale inventories for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect wholesale inventories rising 2.3% in March.
- The Treasury will auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Investor Movement Index for April is scheduled for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.
