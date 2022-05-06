Luby's Issues Cash Liquidating Dividend

by

Luby’s Inc LUB Board has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $0.20 per share.

Board has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $0.20 per share. The liquidating dividend will be paid on May 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022.

liquidating dividend will be paid on May 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022. The distribution follows an initial distribution of $2.00 per share paid on November 1, 2021, and subsequent distribution of $0.50 per share paid on March 28, 2022.

The liquidating distribution is being paid from the net proceeds from recent property sales.

Luby’s plan of liquidation and dissolution was approved by its shareholders on November 17, 2020.

Price Action: LUB shares closed lower by 0.46% at $2.15 on Thursday.

