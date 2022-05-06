Luby's Issues Cash Liquidating Dividend

- Luby’s Inc LUB Board has declared a cash liquidating distribution of $0.20 per share.
- The liquidating dividend will be paid on May 24, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 17, 2022.
- The distribution follows an initial distribution of $2.00 per share paid on November 1, 2021, and subsequent distribution of $0.50 per share paid on March 28, 2022.
- The liquidating distribution is being paid from the net proceeds from recent property sales.
- Luby’s plan of liquidation and dissolution was approved by its shareholders on November 17, 2020.
- Price Action: LUB shares closed lower by 0.46% at $2.15 on Thursday.
