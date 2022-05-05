Mark Minervini To Speak At 2022 FinTwit Conference In Las Vegas

Mark Minervini, a professional trader with more than 35 years of Wall Street experience, will be speaking live next week at the 2022 FinTwit Conference.

According to Minervini’s website, his average annual return has been north of 200%, absolutely crushing the S&P 500 Index SPY and other indexes like the Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ.

Attendees of the conference will be able to learn invaluable lessons from Minervini and other experienced investors that are participating and offering lessons. To see the full list of speakers, click here.

The 2022 Fintwit conference will take place in Las Vegas May 14-15. In addition to educational speakers like Capre, there will be contests, networking opportunities and of course, parties.

“It’s really going to be the best event of the year for retail investors,” says Benzinga VP Luke Jacobi. “Whether you are just learning how to trade or trying to take the next step, this event is for you.”

There is a wide variety of speakers, from technical analysis experts like Chris Capre to more fundamental investors like Jonah Lupton. Lupton’s company, Lupton Capital, is a presenting sponsor and organizer of the event along with Benzinga.

There’s no question about it: the markets have gotten a lot tougher than they were a year ago. That’s why it’s extremely important to have mentors with years of experience that you can learn from.

To learn more about the 2022 Fintwit Conference, click here.