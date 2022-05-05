Northfield Capital Accumulates Stake In Nighthawk Gold

by

Northfield Capital Corp NFD acquired ownership and control of 357,500 units of Nighthawk Gold Corp. NHK MIMZF on May 3, 2022, in connection with a "bought deal" public offering.

Each unit consists of one common share of Nighthawk and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are exercisable into common shares at an exercise price of C$1.05 per common share, expiring on May 3, 2024.

The aggregate consideration payable for the units was C$250,250, at a purchase price of C$0.70 per unit, and represents 0.29% of all issued and outstanding common shares.

Northfield Capital now owns and controls an aggregate of 14.85 million common shares of the Nighthawk, representing a ~12.10% stake.

Price Action: NHK shares closed lower by 6.45% at C$0.58 on Thursday.

