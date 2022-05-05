QQQ
Northfield Capital Accumulates Stake In Nighthawk Gold

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 5, 2022 4:53 PM | 1 min read
  • Northfield Capital Corp NFD acquired ownership and control of 357,500 units of Nighthawk Gold Corp. NHK MIMZF on May 3, 2022, in connection with a "bought deal" public offering.
  • Each unit consists of one common share of Nighthawk and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. The warrants are exercisable into common shares at an exercise price of C$1.05 per common share, expiring on May 3, 2024.
  • The aggregate consideration payable for the units was C$250,250, at a purchase price of C$0.70 per unit, and represents 0.29% of all issued and outstanding common shares.
  • Northfield Capital now owns and controls an aggregate of 14.85 million common shares of the Nighthawk, representing a ~12.10% stake.
  • Price Action: NHK shares closed lower by 6.45% at C$0.58 on Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaNewsPenny Stocks