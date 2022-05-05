Ethereum Classic ETC/USD shot up nearly 17.3% to $31.67 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

ETC rose alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.1% to $1.8 trillion.

Tron (TRX) Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 17.3% 24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 12.5% 24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 11.6% 7-day 2.4% 30-day -32.1% YTD-performance 11.6%

The Ethereum Classic Factors

ETC was seen trending on Stocktwits at press time, suggesting popularity with retail investors.

The 24-hour ETC trading volume rose 95.7% to $696.57 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Coinglass data showed that $2.82 million worth of ETC futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the coin spiked.

Ethereum Classic hashrate declined 3.32% to 24.902 Thash/s, according to data from BitInforCharts.com.

Cheaper Ethereum Play

Ethereum Classic, which inherited the original Ethereum blockchain after a hard fork in 2016, has been known to spike in tandem with Ethereum as it is seen as a cheaper play. At press time, Ethereum was up 5.1% over 24 hours.

ETC Domain Buzz

HebeSwap, a decentralized exchange on ETC, said that a large number of Ethereum Classic domains have been claimed.

The third day of the month and a large number of #ETC domains have been claimed already. Get your own #HENS name on the #EthereumClassic blockchain before it is claimed.



HENS https://t.co/tZ6d987CJJ#ETCArmy $ETC $HEBE pic.twitter.com/p35CUOT2pJ — HebeSwap (@BlockHebe) May 3, 2022

USDT On ETC

In a separate tweet, HebeSwap said that its developers are building a bridge from BSC-BUSD to ETC-USDT.

Our developers are building a bridge from #BSC-BUSD to #ETC-USDT. That means that soon you eill be able to have #USDT on ETC.😃 It should be noted that this is the online exchange bridge of #HEBE team and not real-time.#EthereumClassic #ETCArmy $ETC $HEBE pic.twitter.com/QZZs66GVDV — HebeSwap (@BlockHebe) May 4, 2022

