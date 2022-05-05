Ethereum Classic ETC/USD shot up nearly 17.3% to $31.67 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.
ETC rose alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.1% to $1.8 trillion.
|Time-frame
|% Change (+/-)
|24-hour
|17.3%
|24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD
|12.5%
|24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD
|11.6%
|7-day
|2.4%
|30-day
|-32.1%
|
YTD-performance
|11.6%
The Ethereum Classic Factors
- ETC was seen trending on Stocktwits at press time, suggesting popularity with retail investors.
- The 24-hour ETC trading volume rose 95.7% to $696.57 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
- Coinglass data showed that $2.82 million worth of ETC futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the coin spiked.
- Ethereum Classic hashrate declined 3.32% to 24.902 Thash/s, according to data from BitInforCharts.com.
Cheaper Ethereum Play
Ethereum Classic, which inherited the original Ethereum blockchain after a hard fork in 2016, has been known to spike in tandem with Ethereum as it is seen as a cheaper play. At press time, Ethereum was up 5.1% over 24 hours.
ETC Domain Buzz
HebeSwap, a decentralized exchange on ETC, said that a large number of Ethereum Classic domains have been claimed.
The third day of the month and a large number of #ETC domains have been claimed already. Get your own #HENS name on the #EthereumClassic blockchain before it is claimed.— HebeSwap (@BlockHebe) May 3, 2022
HENS https://t.co/tZ6d987CJJ#ETCArmy $ETC $HEBE pic.twitter.com/p35CUOT2pJ
USDT On ETC
In a separate tweet, HebeSwap said that its developers are building a bridge from BSC-BUSD to ETC-USDT.
Our developers are building a bridge from #BSC-BUSD to #ETC-USDT. That means that soon you eill be able to have #USDT on ETC.😃 It should be noted that this is the online exchange bridge of #HEBE team and not real-time.#EthereumClassic #ETCArmy $ETC $HEBE pic.twitter.com/QZZs66GVDV— HebeSwap (@BlockHebe) May 4, 2022
