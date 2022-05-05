QQQ
Ethereum Classic Spikes 17%, Leaves Bitcoin, Ethereum Trailing: What's Going On?

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 5, 2022 3:19 AM | 2 min read

Ethereum Classic ETC/USD shot up nearly 17.3% to $31.67 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning.

ETC rose alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.1% to $1.8 trillion.

Tron (TRX) Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 17.3%
24-hour against Bitcoin BTC/USD 12.5%
24-hour against Ethereum ETH/USD 11.6%
7-day 2.4%
30-day -32.1%

YTD-performance

 11.6%

The Ethereum Classic Factors

  • ETC was seen trending on Stocktwits at press time, suggesting popularity with retail investors.
  • The 24-hour ETC trading volume rose 95.7% to $696.57 million, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
  • Coinglass data showed that $2.82 million worth of ETC futures were liquidated in the preceding 24 hours as the coin spiked.
  • Ethereum Classic hashrate declined 3.32% to 24.902 Thash/s, according to data from BitInforCharts.com.

Cheaper Ethereum Play 

Ethereum Classic, which inherited the original Ethereum blockchain after a hard fork in 2016, has been known to spike in tandem with Ethereum as it is seen as a cheaper play. At press time, Ethereum was up 5.1% over 24 hours.

ETC Domain Buzz 

HebeSwap, a decentralized exchange on ETC, said that a large number of Ethereum Classic domains have been claimed.

USDT On ETC

In a separate tweet, HebeSwap said that its developers are building a bridge from BSC-BUSD to ETC-USDT.

Photo: Courtesy of ETC on Flickr

