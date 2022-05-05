- The Challenger job-cut report for April is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 178,000 for the April 30 week from 180,000 in the previous week.
- Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is projected to decline at a 2.5% annual rate in the first quarter, while unit labor costs might increase to a 6.8% rate in the quarter.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
