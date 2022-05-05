The Challenger job-cut report for April is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect jobless claims declining to 178,000 for the April 30 week from 180,000 in the previous week.

Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Nonfarm productivity is projected to decline at a 2.5% annual rate in the first quarter, while unit labor costs might increase to a 6.8% rate in the quarter.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Check out this: General Motors And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Check out our premarket coverage here