RCI Hospitality Opens Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge At Scarlett's Cabaret Miami
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 3:33pm   Comments
  • RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICKhas launched Rick's Steakhouse and Lounge at Scarlett's Cabaret Miami.
  • Rick's Steakhouse will offer high-end dining and an upscale lounge, aiming to bring the Rick's Cabaret New York experience to South Florida.
  • The 3,000 square foot Rick's Steakhouse and Lounge can seat up to 150.
  • In addition to its menu and selection of spirits, wines, and cigars, Rick's will be one of the few restaurants in the area accepting Bitcoin.
  • The kitchen will be supervised by Executive Chef Bryan Doell, who worked under chef Allen Susser, winner of the James Beard Award.
  • Price Action: RICK shares are trading higher by 0.38% at $63.89 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Restaurants Small Cap

