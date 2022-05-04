RCI Hospitality Opens Rick's Steakhouse & Lounge At Scarlett's Cabaret Miami
- RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: RICK) has launched Rick's Steakhouse and Lounge at Scarlett's Cabaret Miami.
- Rick's Steakhouse will offer high-end dining and an upscale lounge, aiming to bring the Rick's Cabaret New York experience to South Florida.
- The 3,000 square foot Rick's Steakhouse and Lounge can seat up to 150.
- In addition to its menu and selection of spirits, wines, and cigars, Rick's will be one of the few restaurants in the area accepting Bitcoin.
- The kitchen will be supervised by Executive Chef Bryan Doell, who worked under chef Allen Susser, winner of the James Beard Award.
- Price Action: RICK shares are trading higher by 0.38% at $63.89 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Restaurants Small Cap General