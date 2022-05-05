Elon Musk Says This Is The 'Most Amazing Thing' He Knows

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk is often seen sharing his thoughts and viewpoints on Twitter Inc. TWTR — a platform he has agreed to take private.

Musk on Wednesday said on Twitter that "awareness awakening" is the most amazing thing he knows. He was replying to a question asked by a widely followed Twitter handle, named @gunsnrosesgirl3. As usual, Musk's legion of followers approved of the reply, as is evident from the over 26,000 likes the tweet garnered at press time.

Awareness awakening — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2022

Author's View: Musk may have referred to his attempts at arriving at the right perception of things — bringing himself or, widely, the global population up to speed on knowledge relevant to humankind.

From a modest beginning, the Tesla CEO has raised a big business empire for himself even while pursuing the less-trodden path of building a sustainable future for humans. All of his Tesla electric car venture, SpaceX space transportation company, Starlink internet service, and Boring company have the stated goals of improving the quality of life for people from different walks of life. Musk is also harboring the vision of inhabiting Mars with humans.

