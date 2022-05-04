 Skip to main content

Microsoft Subject To Dutch Penalties In Russia-Linked Bank Bankruptcy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2022 6:59am   Comments
  • A Dutch Court ordered Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) to allow bankruptcy trustees appointed to the Russia-linked Amsterdam Trade Bank to access its data or face damages, Bloomberg reports.
  • Netherlands declared ATB, a lender linked to Russia's Alfa Group, bankrupt after U.S. and U.K. sanctions paralyzed its payment systems. 
  • ATB had 23,000 private account holders and 6,000 customers in Germany. 
  • ATB, in which sanctioned billionaire Mikhail Fridman held an interest via Alfa Group, had over €1.2 billion in assets, according to a 2020 report.
  • ATB lost access to email boxes containing critical information for trustees to investigate the causes of the bankruptcy.
  • ATB also lost access to documents, excel files, internal committee reports, and minutes from management board meetings. 
  • Microsoft is vulnerable to daily penalties of €10 million ($10.5 million), with a maximum penalty of €100 million. 
  • The trustees will look to liquidate the bank's assets, followed by investigating the causes of the bankruptcy. 
  • The central bank said it would pay eligible ATB account holders a maximum of €0.1 million per person.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded at $282.25 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Legal Tech Media

