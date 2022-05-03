 Skip to main content

Grubhub Plans New Pay Card To Give New Choices For Corporate Clients
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2022 12:47pm   Comments
  • Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC: JTKWY) owned food-ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub will be offering a corporate pay card to help drive orders to local restaurants.
  • The corporate pay card will increase order flexibility for in-office and at-home employees.
  • The new Grubhub Pay Card will allow employees working for companies with a Grubhub corporate account to order on and off the Grubhub Marketplace with their allocated line of credit.
  • Employers can give employees a line of credit to order meals and set a framework for when employees can use the credit to order.
  • The pay card is expected to be available later this year. 
  • Price Action: JTKWY shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $5.48 on the last check Tuesday.

