Grubhub Plans New Pay Card To Give New Choices For Corporate Clients
- Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTC: JTKWY) owned food-ordering and delivery marketplace Grubhub will be offering a corporate pay card to help drive orders to local restaurants.
- The corporate pay card will increase order flexibility for in-office and at-home employees.
- The new Grubhub Pay Card will allow employees working for companies with a Grubhub corporate account to order on and off the Grubhub Marketplace with their allocated line of credit.
- Employers can give employees a line of credit to order meals and set a framework for when employees can use the credit to order.
- The pay card is expected to be available later this year.
- Price Action: JTKWY shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $5.48 on the last check Tuesday.
