Farmmi Wins New Export Order
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2022 12:56pm   Comments
Farmmi Wins New Export Order
  • Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMIhas won a new North American sales order to Vancouver, Canada. The order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • “With the reopening of most cities worldwide following COVID shutdowns, we are seeing a pick-up from both consumption at restaurants and in-home cooking,” said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $0.12 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

