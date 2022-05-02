Farmmi Wins New Export Order
- Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ: FAMI) has won a new North American sales order to Vancouver, Canada. The order is for dried Shiitake mushrooms. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- “With the reopening of most cities worldwide following COVID shutdowns, we are seeing a pick-up from both consumption at restaurants and in-home cooking,” said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of edible mushrooms like Shiitake and Mu Er, and other agricultural products.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 1.18% at $0.12 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts